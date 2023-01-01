Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,210 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

