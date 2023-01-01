Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.17% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.02.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

