Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,936 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Southern First Bancshares worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 33,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $45.75 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $366 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.