Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,028,000 after buying an additional 853,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,677,000 after buying an additional 5,095,604 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,035,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,793,000 after acquiring an additional 712,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,521,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,644 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

