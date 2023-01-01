Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.