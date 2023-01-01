11,407 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $187,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

