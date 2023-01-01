Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 35,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

