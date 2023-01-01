Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 733.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APTM opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

