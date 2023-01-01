Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,578 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Fluor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLR opened at $34.66 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.