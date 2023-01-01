Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 64.5% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

