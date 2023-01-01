State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.5 %

FAST stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

