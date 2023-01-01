Busey Wealth Management Sells 968 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

