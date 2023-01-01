Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 646 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

KO opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.