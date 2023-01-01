Crane Advisory LLC Invests $21.56 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 440,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,563,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.78% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 231,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

