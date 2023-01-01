Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $413,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total value of $775,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,856,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total value of $775,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,856,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,472 shares of company stock worth $21,508,257. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $721.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

