Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 779.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,167,000 after purchasing an additional 317,666 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1,010.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 205,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT opened at $336.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.