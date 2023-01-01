W Advisors LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.