Willner & Heller LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Willner & Heller LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $420.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.67. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

