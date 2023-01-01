Willner & Heller LLC Buys 206 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $71,486,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.45.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $330.67 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.06. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

