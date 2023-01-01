W Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

W Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.6% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.86 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

