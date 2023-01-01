State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.97 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

NYSE APD opened at $308.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.19 and its 200-day moving average is $262.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

