State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

CDNS opened at $160.64 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average of $164.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,846,823. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.