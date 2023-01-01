State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETN opened at $156.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.99. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

