Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $463.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

