Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,937,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.