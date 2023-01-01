Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 652 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $134.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

