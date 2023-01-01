Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,331 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

