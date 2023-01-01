Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $139.54 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

