Foundry Partners LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $231.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average is $226.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $190.93 and a 12 month high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

