Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $581,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.7% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

