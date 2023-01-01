Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NYMT. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $949.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.34%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

