Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,979 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

NYSE MO opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

