BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Booking by 129.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Booking by 7.8% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,015.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,954.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,887.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

