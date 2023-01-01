Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

