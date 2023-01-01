Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $12.99 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,784 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 231.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $318,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,748 shares of company stock worth $150,214 and have sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

