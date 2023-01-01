1,106,692 Shares in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,106,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 2.69% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCXB. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $4,584,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $4,366,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $1,524,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

