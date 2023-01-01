Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases Shares of 204,363 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EQT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.41.

EQT Stock Down 0.1 %

EQT stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

