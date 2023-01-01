Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases Shares of 30,942 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,942 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

