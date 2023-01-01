Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Lifted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 989,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $165.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

