Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires 207,304 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,304 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.64.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.67%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.