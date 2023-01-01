Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $365.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

