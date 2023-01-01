BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91.

