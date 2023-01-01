Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 185 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT opened at $211.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day moving average is $234.16. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.