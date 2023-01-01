Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 232 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

