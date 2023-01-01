Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

