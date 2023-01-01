NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.10. The firm has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $307.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

