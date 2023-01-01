Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

