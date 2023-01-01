Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $265.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $366.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

