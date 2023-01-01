Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $336.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $575.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.