Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.2% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $244.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

